Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Update

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the December 31st total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Usio news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 270,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $548,889.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 529,248 shares of company stock worth $1,053,391 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Usio alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Usio has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. On average, analysts predict that Usio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.