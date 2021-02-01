Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bradesco Corretora raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.