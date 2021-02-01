Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,581 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,996 shares of company stock worth $43,358,196 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

