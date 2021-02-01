Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,264 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after purchasing an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 34.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 440,918 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.44, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

