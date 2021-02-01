Usca Ria LLC Invests $62,000 in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 21.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 967,278 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 490,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,706.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 306,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 289,287 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 486,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 181,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 127,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

