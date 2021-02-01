Usca Ria LLC Buys New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Moody’s by 33.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $266.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

