Usca Ria LLC Acquires New Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 106,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 625,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 220,415 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,242,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.