UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 66,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $22.07 on Monday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. Research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

