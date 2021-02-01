Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 12.3% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.83. 9,399,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 4,043,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

UEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target (down previously from $2.90) on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $364.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

