Uquid Coin (UQC) Achieves Market Cap of $46.38 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $46.38 million and $6.83 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00013842 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uquid Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

