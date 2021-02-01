Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO Sells $85,017.00 in Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $85,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 38,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

