Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 78.2% in January

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the December 31st total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 1,471,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,621,083.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares in the company, valued at $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 98,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 98,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $23.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.