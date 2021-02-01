Unitil (UTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UTL opened at $40.77 on Monday. Unitil has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $611.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

