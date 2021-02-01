UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Tranquility Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $334.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,463. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

