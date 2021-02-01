United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Argus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

NYSE URI opened at $243.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day moving average of $201.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

