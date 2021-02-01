United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Argus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $195.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.11.
NYSE URI opened at $243.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $267.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day moving average of $201.09.
In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
