United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $8.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.06.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 32,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.09. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $267.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Earnings History and Estimates for United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

