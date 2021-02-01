United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.0% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,635,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $155.00 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.86.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

