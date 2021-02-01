United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Up 77.6% in January

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the December 31st total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

UEEC opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.94 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12. United Health Products has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

