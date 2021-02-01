Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $92,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average is $196.99. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

