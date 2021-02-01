Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $138.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

