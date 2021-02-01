UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. SEA accounts for about 4.9% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Shares of SE traded up $12.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

