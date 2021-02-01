UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,383.55 ($18.08).

Shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) stock opened at GBX 1,172.50 ($15.32) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £30.60 billion and a PE ratio of 217.13. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,373.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,221.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

