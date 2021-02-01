Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.27.

NYSE:UBER opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

