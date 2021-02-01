U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USX. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE USX opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.33 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 563.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

