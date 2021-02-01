Tuscan (NASDAQ:THCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.41

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 167888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Tuscan alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THCB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Tuscan by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,912,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,167 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuscan by 812.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 841,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 749,350 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,085,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Tuscan by 765.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 437,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 387,187 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.