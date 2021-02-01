Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.63.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday.
In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $139.81.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.
About Turning Point Therapeutics
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.
