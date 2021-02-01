Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 31,238 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $3,819,157.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 1.23. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $139.81.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

