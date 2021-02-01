TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $12.80 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,535 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,797,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 44,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 473,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.77.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

