Truist Securiti Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.03). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The company has a market cap of $855.08 million, a PE ratio of -246.11 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

In other news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $251,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,930 shares of company stock valued at $407,025 over the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.