Truist Securiti Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $207.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in McDonald’s by 24.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

