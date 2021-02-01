Truist Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective upped by Truist from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities raised Comcast from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a top pick rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69. Comcast has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.