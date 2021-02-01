Truist Increases Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target to $37.00

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of STRO opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a P/E ratio of -246.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $251,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,930 shares of company stock worth $407,025. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 410,495 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

