TrueDeck 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,629.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $144,736.63 and $7,629.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00066268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.44 or 0.00864280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.73 or 0.04370960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020037 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

