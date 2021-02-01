TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

TBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 202,673.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in TrueBlue by 116.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TBI opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.