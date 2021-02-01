TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
TBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.
In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE TBI opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $23.04.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
