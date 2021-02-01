Truadvice LLC Takes $303,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,580,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $48.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Bank of America downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.35.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.