Truadvice LLC Purchases 534 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Hershey by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $145.44 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

