Truadvice LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,569,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $316.29 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

