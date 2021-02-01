Truadvice LLC Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $354.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $380.76.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

