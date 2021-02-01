Truadvice LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $159.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

