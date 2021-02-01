Truadvice LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $387.83 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.78.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

