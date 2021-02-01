Truadvice LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $315.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

