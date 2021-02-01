Truadvice LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

