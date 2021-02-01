TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0329 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $1.91 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002419 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

