Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $106,520.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $141,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00.

TSE stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Trinseo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

