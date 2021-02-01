Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trevena by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Trevena by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.