Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

