TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Receives C$19.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNW. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. CIBC lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of RNW stock traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 544,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 65.55.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 286.57%.

About TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

