TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $18.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

TRSWF opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

