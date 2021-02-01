Tranquility Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,892 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 6,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

