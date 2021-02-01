Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 606 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after buying an additional 153,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $94,102,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.38.

PANW traded up $11.18 on Monday, hitting $361.93. 19,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,656 shares of company stock valued at $48,680,572. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

