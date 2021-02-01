Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.78. 1,651,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15.

